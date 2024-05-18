Two men face kidnapping, robbery charges following Paterson break-in

Two men were arrested in Paterson on Friday after police caught them attempting to break into a home on East 31st Street, authorities stated.

Michael Symons, a spokesman with the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, said a 20-year-old Paterson man and a 21-year-old East Rutherford man were arrested and narcotics and handguns were found at the scene.

Police responded to the home at 9 p.m. and the pair were charged with kidnapping, robbery, burglary with intent to inflict bodily injury and several weapon and drug charges.

