Two men face felony charges after burglary in Fayette County

ANSTEAD, WV (WVNS) — Two Fayette County men face felony charges after a burglary in Fayette County.

One man dead after officer involved shooting in Greenbrier County

18-year-old Dakota Nottingham and 28-year-old Matthew Balik, both of Anstead, were charged with the felony offenses of Burglary and Conspiracy.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Smokers Depot in the Ansted area of Fayette County for a burglary in progress at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

It was discovered that Balik and Nottingham used a rock to break the door, before going inside and putting items in a backpack.

Ohio man sentenced for drug crime in Fayette County

Deputies later found Nottingham and Balik, and both men face felony charges due to the incident.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stated that defendants are believed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law, and criminal complaints only allege criminal charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.