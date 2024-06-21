Two men face drug charges

SCRANTON — Two Scranton men face drug charges after a transaction with a confidential informant, police said.

On Tuesday, officers from the Scranton Police Crimes Unit and the county district attorney's office met with a confidential informant who discussed their involvement with Eric McCoy, 47, of 620 Harrison Ave., Scranton, the target of an investigation, according to a criminal complaint.

The informant told investigators drug buys were planned with McCoy, police said. Investigators outfitted the informant with a recording device and gave them money to make a purchase, police said.

When the informant went to McCoy's house to purchase the drugs, McCoy took a portion of the money provided to the informant by law enforcement and told the informant to use it to purchase methamphetamine from Thomas Dillon at his residence at 509 Minooka Ave., Moosic., according to the criminal complaint.

McCoy also provided an additional $140 to the informant to purchase a quantity of the drug, via cash app, police said.

When law enforcement arrived at Dillon's residence, he allegedly came out to an unmarked vehicle and sold crystal meth to an undercover officer.

When officers attempted to arrest Dillon, 43, as he was heading back to his residence, he resisted. But, officers were able to take him into custody, according to the complaint.

Officers searched Dillon's belongings and found a container containing two grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale, the complaint states.

Officers then returned to McCoy's residence, where he was arrested on his front porch.

Police found marked cash in McCoy's pockets which had been provided to the informant to purchase drugs earlier in the day, charges state.

McCoy is charged with criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a cellphone.

Dillon is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on June 27 before District Judge Paul Ware.