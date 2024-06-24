Update: One man drowned in San Joaquin River. A Good Samaritan saved a man, deputies say

One man drowned Sunday afternoon at Skaggs Bridge Park.

Deputies responded to the park, located near Highway 145, of reports of a drowning after four men entered the water just before 4 p.m.

Deputies and EMS arrived and found one man on the shore in need of medical attention. He was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Deputies said a man who was in the river noticed another man in trouble and rescued the victim and brought him ashore.

The two did not know each other, deputies said.

Medics evaluated the Good Samaritan, who was determined to be OK.

First responders then learned another man was possibly missing in the river who went swimming with the other men. Deputies said a man was missing and the sheriff’s dive team were called out to conduct a search.

The divers found the man at 7 p.m. who was pronounced dead.

Initially, deputies said two men had drowned but clarified what happened.