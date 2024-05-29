Two men in critical condition after being shot in Liberty City

Two men are in critical condition after being shot in Liberty City Tuesday night, according to Miami-Dade police.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near Northwest 25th Avenue and 56th Street, said Detective Angel Rodriguez, a Miami-Dade police spokesman.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived, said Rodriguez. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics took the men to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, he said.

Rodriguez said there was no immediate information on who shot the men.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.