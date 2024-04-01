Two men charged with selling drugs that killed transgender activist Cecilia Gentili

Two men have been charged with distributing the fentanyl-laced heroin that killed transgender advocate, author and actor Cecilia Gentili two months ago, officials said Monday.

Cops arrested Michael Kuilan, 44, of Brooklyn and Antonio Venti, 52, of West Babylon, L.I., on Monday, identifying the pair as dealers who allegedly sold Gentili the deadly drug cocktail.

Gentili, a prominent activist and leader of New York’s transgender community was found dead on Feb. 6 by cops responding to a 911 call at her Brooklyn home. Authorities said she died from the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, xylazine and cocaine.

According to an indictment, text messages, cell site data, and other evidence revealed that Venti sold the fentanyl and heroin mixture to Gentili on Feb. 5, and Kuilan supplied Venti with the lethal narcotics.

“Cecilia Gentili, a prominent activist and leader of the New York transgender community was tragically poisoned in her Brooklyn home from fentanyl-laced heroin,” said U.S.Attorney Breon Peace in a statement. “[Monday], the alleged perpetrators who sold the deadly dose of drugs to Gentili have been arrested.

“Fentanyl is a public health crisis.” Peace said. “Our office will spare no effort in the pursuit of justice for the many New Yorkers who have lost loved ones due to this lethal drug.”