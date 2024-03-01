Two men have been charged in the October shooting death of a West Allis man

Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead at an apartment complex in West Allis.

Noah Phillips died after being shot on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in a parking lot near 64th and Lincoln, according to West Allis police and a criminal complaint.

Charges were filed Friday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court against Alexzander Schlieve of Port Washington and Dawson Kurer of West Allis, both 25.

Schlieve has been in police custody since Oct. 19, 2023, while Kurer has been in custody since Oct. 27, 2023, according to Wisconsin Department of Justice records.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Oct. 18, around 11:16 a.m., West Allis police responded to the area of 6406 W. Lincoln Ave. for reports of shots fired in the area.

When police arrived at a multi-unit apartment complex on the corner of South 64th Street and West Lincoln Avenue, they found the body of Phillips in the parking lot. Phillips was pronounced dead at 2:05 p.m. An autopsy performed the next day ruled his death a homicide.

A witness who lives in the apartment building told police he heard two to three "pop" sounds from the parking lot and saw a white male subject standing next to a silver vehicle. He said he saw the man pulling Phillips from the vehicle.

The witness yelled out, "What's going on?" to the man, and he responded with "There's something wrong with my dude."

The suspect then removed Phillips from the vehicle and the witness called 911. The man then got into the silver car and fled the scene, heading south.

Police then interviewed a friend of Phillips who said Phillips was picking up his friend "Chop" from West Bend and driving him to Milwaukee. He also said "Chop" had given Phillips a Buick vehicle as a trade for drug money he owed him. A detective showed a photograph of Schlieve and the friend positively identified Schlieve as the person he knew as “Chop.”

Burning of the Buick vehicle the suspect was seen driving away in

On the same day of the homicide, at 12:24 p.m., the Milwaukee police and fire departments responded to a report of a vehicle on fire near 1919 N. 33rd Street in Milwaukee.

The vehicle was identified as a gray 2007 Buick Lucerne.

Footage obtained from a Milwaukee County Transit bus showed a Buick with the same license plate passing the bus at 11:02 a.m., a few minutes before the homicide occurred. The vehicle was seen traveling westbound on Lincoln Avenue before making a northbound turn onto South 64th Street.

The video depicts two people in the Buick, with the driver matching the description of Phillips and the person in the passenger seat matching the description of Schlieve.

Schlieve was arrested the evening of Oct. 19, 2023

Schlieve was arrested Oct. 19 at an apartment building on West Sunset Road in Port Washington, which is where Schlieve's girlfriend lives. Schlieve's girlfriend told police that Schlieve sold his car to Phillips and that Phillips still owed money for the car and had stopped answering Schlieve's calls.

Phone records revealed that Schlieve had routine contact with Kurer

Law enforcement determined through phone records that Schlieve had routine contacts with a phone number belonging to Kurer, who lived on 64th Street in West Allis, a block and a half south of where the homicide took place.

Kurer initially told authorities he knew Schlieve, but he knew nothing about the homicide and that he last saw Schlieve on Oct. 17.

Kurer maintained he was not with Schlieve on Oct. 18 because he was hung over. He also told authorities he regularly drives his girlfriend's blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Police obtained a city of Milwaukee Automated License Plate Reader image that showed a gray Buick turning from West Lisbon Avenue to North 35th Street just moments before the Buick was set on fire.

Behind the Buick in the image was a blue Malibu.

The Malibu was seized and was later confirmed to belong to Kurer's girlfriend. She told police only she and Kurer drive the vehicle.

Investigators began reviewing other footage and saw that the blue Malibu followed the gray Buick around the times of the homicide and the Buick's arson. In the footage, Kurer was seen wearing a baseball cap. The same hat was later found when police conducted a search of Kurer's home.

Phone records also revealed that Kurer was in contact with Schlieve the day of the homicide and was in the area when it occurred.

Schlieve has prior criminal convictions

Schlieve has prior criminal convictions, according to the complaint. On April 27, 2018, he was found guilty of first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and endangering safety. Schlieve was on active supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections when the homicide occurred.

Schlieve is charged with first-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kurer is charged with aiding a felon.

If convicted of all charges, Schlieve could face up to 75 years in prison and Kurer could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine up $25,000.

