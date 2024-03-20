Two men charged with murder after woman was killed at club in Columbia, deputies say

Days after a woman was killed and two men were injured in a shooting at a club in Columbia, multiple arrests have been made, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Both 33-year-old Marcus Marshall and 30-year-old Cornelius Williams were charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s department said Wednesday in a news release.

The charges stem from a Sunday morning shooting at Vegas Knights club/restaurant, according to the release.

At about 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to report of a fight involving a weapon at the 3722 River Drive venue, the sheriff’s department said. That’s near the Broad River, in the area between Interstate 20 and North Main Street.

The fight had ended by the time the deputies arrived, but they learned that three victims left for an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s department.

A woman was shot in the upper body and died, the sheriff’s department said.

Destiny Jones, a 24-year-old Columbia resident, was the victim who died, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said Monday.

Two men also were hurt, with one getting shot in the upper body and the other in the lower body, according to the release. The sheriff’s department said both men were treated at a local hospital, but further information on their conditions was not available.

The sheriff’s department did not say if the victims were involved in the fight.

There was no word about a motive for the fight that led to the shooting, or details about the number of people involved.

Marshall was arrested Monday and Williams was taken into custody Tuesday, according to the release. Both Marshall and Williams are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and no bond has been set for either man, jail records show.

Despite the arrests, the sheriff’s department said it’s continuing to investigate the shooting, and it’s possible more could be charged.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.