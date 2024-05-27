Two men charged in fatal shooting of woman outside Tukwila Costco

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting death of a 67-year-old woman outside the Tukwila Costco.

On Jan. 26, the police say Illyiss Mohamud Abdi, 18, and Salman S. Haji, 19, targeted Mingyuan Huang and her sister as they were loading groceries into their car.

Charging documents say Haji fought to get Huang’s sister’s purse, and when Huang leaned over from the passenger’s seat to help her, Haji hit and pistol-whipped Huang’s sister and then shot Huang in the chest.

The documents also say that Abdi may be connected to a fatal shooting of a teenager in his car in Kent in February. Abdi was arrested in May and charged with assault in that case.

The second suspect in Huang’s murder, Haji, fled the country at the end of January and is still missing, documents say.

At the time of the shooting, KIRO 7 spoke with customers outside the warehouse store as they shared their concerns about safety.

“It is concerning to hear because it was in the Costco parking lot with a lot of people around. For someone to be that bold is pretty crazy. Hopefully, they catch him quickly because for someone who is that bold to be running around is super dangerous,” said Costco customer Alex Simpson.

Documents say prior to the fatal shooting, the men stole a white Porsche SUV from a woman in Seattle at gunpoint, then the two drove to Costco together and drove away in that same SUV after murdering Huang.

Detectives say Abdi and Haji’s fingerprints were found inside the Porsche.

In addition to first-degree murder, both men are charged with first-degree robbery and attempted robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

The court is asking for $5 million bail for each suspect.

Their arraignment is set for Jun. 5 at the Kent Regional Justice Center.