Two men charged in connection with Friday afternoon stabbing in New Windsor

NEW WINDSOR -Two men were arrested in connection with a Friday afternoon stabbing that police said took place during a violent encounter with the victim.

New Windsor police said they responded to Bivona Lane in the Silver Stream Village neighborhood at 1:21 p.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing.

The responding officers found a 24-year-old man bleeding profusely from stab wounds to his right hand and face.

New Windsor Emergency Medical Services transported the unidentified man to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in the city of Newburgh for treatment.

Investigation by New Windsor police officers and detectives at the scene and the hospital developed probable cause to believe that the man had been engaged in a violent encounter with two other men, which led to the stab wounds.

Police applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence at the scene. During the execution of that search warrant, detectives recovered the knife used in the attack, and quantities of crack cocaine.

Steven Gordon, 59, of New Windsor, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. John Maines, 67, also of New Windsor, was arrested and charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

They were arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Part in Goshen and sent to the Orange County jail pending further court action. Bail information and the names of their attorneys were not immediately available.

State police and the Orange County District Attorney's office assisted New Windsor police at the scene and with the investigation.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

