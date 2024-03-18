Two men charged in Augusta County after woman injured during target practice session

WAYNESBORO — Two men were charged after a woman was inadvertently shot last week during a target practice session near Waynesboro, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff's office said two brothers were shooting rifles and handguns in the 1100 block of East Side Highway when the agency received a report of a person with a gunshot wound, a press release said.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a 65-year-old woman who'd been struck by a stray bullet.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office said it was determined there was no adequate backstop around the shooting targets. Numerous bullets struck two nearby campers, the release said, injuring the woman who was inside one of the campers. An outbuilding was also hit.

According to an arrest report, the bullet appeared to graze the woman. She was not hospitalized.

Michael A Cappuzzo, 32, of Staunton, and Nicholas P. Cappuzzo, 26, of Waynesboro, were each charged with misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.

The suspects were released on bond.

