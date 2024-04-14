Two men charged in 2022 Brentwood murder

Two men have been arrested on charges they shot and killed a man in Brentwood in 2022.

Police say Khalil Bradley and Marvin Mills killed Moustapha Diop, 26, in a wooded area off Winona Drive.

Mills, 27, was located by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team at a Jacksonville Beach fast-food restaurant. He was booked into the Duval County Jail on April 6.

Bradley, 27, was already in jail on unrelated charges when the murder charge was added.

According to Mills’ arrest report, the shooting happened after an argument over money.

