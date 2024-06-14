Two men charged in 2017 homicide on Columbus' East Side

More than 6½ years after a fatal shooting on Columbus' East Side, two men are now facing charges.

A Franklin County grand jury handed up indictments Friday against 25-year-old Eric Jenkins and 29-year-old Tyerawn Russell, both of Columbus. Both men are charged with multiple counts of murder and felonious assault for the Dec. 10, 2017, fatal shooting of 31-year-old Brandon Bridges.

Around 8:25 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2017, Columbus police received a call about a shooting at an apartment on the 900 block of Rarig Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Bridges with multiple gunshot wounds. Bridges died a short time later.

Russell and Jenkins are each charged with murder and felonious assault for the shooting. Court records identify several other people who were in the apartment at the time as additional victims of felonious assault.

Russell and Jenkins were also charged together for a February 2018 robbery. Russell was released from his prison sentence in February. Jenkins is scheduled to be released in January 2025.

Court dates for Russell and Jenkins have not been set.

bbruner@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus East Side shooting: 2 men facing charges in 2017 homicide