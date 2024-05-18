Two men caught assaulting a woman in Yuba County, police say

(FOX40.COM) — Two men who were caught red-handed assaulting a woman were arrested, according to the Wheatland Police Department.

Around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, the Wheatland Police Department responded to Bear Ridge Apartments, located at 1969 Spenceville Road, for a report of a woman being assaulted. Upon arrival, an officer said two men were “actively assaulting” a woman.

“A physical altercation ensued between the officer and one of the suspects, but ultimately both suspects were able to flee the scene on foot,” WPD said.

Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, The California Highway Patrol, and the Sacramento Police Department reportedly worked together to locate the suspects. One suspect was found hiding in the Wheatland Ranch area and the other was found in Sacramento County later on in the day, according to WPD.

Both suspects were booked into the Yuba County Jail for numerous alleged felony violations. The victim was transported to Rideout Hospital in Marysville for injuries sustained in the assault.

