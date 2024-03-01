Two men arrested in West End double shooting that left 1 dead

Two men have been arrested in a double shooting in West End that left one person dead and another injured in early February, according to Cincinnati police.

On Thursday, 40-year-old Anthony Rogers and Bernie Rogers, 20, were taken into custody and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Samuel Ushery, officials said in a news release Friday.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Findlay Street for a ShotSpotter alert on the evening of Feb. 6, but they didn't find any gunshot victims.

Ushery, 42, later arrived in a personal vehicle at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died a short time later. A second gunshot victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

Jail records show Anthony and Bernie Rogers are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

