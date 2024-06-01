Two men arrested in truck theft scheme after VINs switched in Vacaville

(KRON) – Two men were arrested for committing multiple car thefts and switching VINs, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

According to the Vacaville PD, the city saw a spike in vehicle thefts from Dec. 2023 through Jan. 2024. Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2000 models pickup trucks were primarily targeted. VPD Crime Impact Team (CIT) detectives collected evidence from the stolen trucks and received search warrants for the two suspects.

On May 16, the CIT, VICE, and Solano County Auto Theft Task Force detectives served search warrants for 27-year-old Dunnigan resident Ricardo Elias-Corona and 27-year-old Woodland resident Edgar Olmedo.

Photo: Vacaville Police Department

Photo: Vacaville Police Department

Kia, Hyundai owners eligible for theft compensation in Oakland

In the search for Elias-Corona, detectives located a Chevrolet pickup truck stolen from Vacaville in Dec. 2023. Detectives also located a disassembled engine and transmission which was found to be stolen from Vacaville in 2022 and multiple stolen vehicle components. Detectives forwarded the charges of owning and operating a “chop shop” to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office for Elias-Corona.

Photo: Vacaville Police Department

According to Vacaville PD, detectives stopped Elias-Corona while he was driving to the residence in a Chevrolet Silverado. According to the detectives’ investigation, they discovered the vehicle’s VIN had been switched with a car that was found to be stolen from Rocklin in 2016.

In conducting the search warrant for Olmedo, detectives located a white Chevrolet Silverado leaving the residence and conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the truck. Olmedo was arrested and the truck was searched. Detectives learned the VIN had been switched from a vehicle that was stolen from Vacaville in Dec. 2023.

Olmedo was arrested for his warrant, possession of a stolen vehicle and altering a vehicle’s VIN.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.