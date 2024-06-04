Two men arrested at Third Avenue, Galion, home following search Tuesday morning

Two Galion men are behind bars as the result of a narcotics investigation by Crawford County Sheriff’s Office detectives and METRICH.

Members of the Crawford County Special Response Team, along with Galion Police officers, madetheir way into a residence at 328 Third Ave. a few minutes before 10 a.m. Tuesday with a search warrant in hand.

Officers seized more than a half-pound of methamphetamines as well as fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and cash, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office, which noted a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamines and possession of narcotics.

One of the men had multiple arrest warrants from different jurisdictions.

Both males were taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office will forward reports to the Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.

Sheriff Scott Kent, Lt. Craig Moser encourages citizens to report suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip on the METRICH app or https://www.metrich.com.

