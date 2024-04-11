Two men arrested for robbing, torturing man in Sewickley on Sunday evening

SEWICKLEY ― Allegheny County Police are reporting they have arrested two men connected to a violent attack and home invasion in the borough Sunday evening.

According to investigators, witnesses helped identify 30-year-old Dylan Morris and 33-year-old Noah Sadowski, both of Sewickley, as the suspects in a home invasion along Little Street on April 7. During the armed robbery, both Sadowski and Morris are accused of assaulting, restraining, torturing and robbing a 60-year-old man who they said stole one of their watches.

Court records indicate the home invasion occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, with both men allegedly assaulting the victim while he was on his back porch. The victim told investigators that Morris had indicated that he was "here for my watch" when the two men began to assault him, referencing an alleged theft that Morris had reported to the Sewickley Police Department in January.

After Sadowski and Morris restrained the homeowner, police said the two men tortured the man for more than five hours, allegedly engaging in cruel actions such as gluing the man's eyes shut, repeatedly burning him with lit cigarettes and urinating on him. During this time, police reported the men had stopped to make dinner for themselves before continuing to beat the victim.

During the assault, the men searched a lock box that contained jewelry and forced the victim to share his password for a cash-sharing app on his phone, which they used to transfer an "unknown amount of money." Morris allegedly called for a ride while he had continued beating the victim, later uncuffing the victim before he left. Sadowski had left the house earlier through a window, carrying "several plastic bags" that were packed with items, police said.

The victim later was able to call the police and was taken to an area hospital, where he is expected to recover from his injuries. Through witness interviews, officers identified Morris and Sadowski as the suspects and took both men into custody on April 9.

Court records indicate the two men are facing several criminal charges, including aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping and robbery. Both men were denied bail due to the seriousness of the crime.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Two men arrested for robbing, torturing man in Sewickley