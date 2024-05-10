Two men arrested, firearm and a quarter pound of methamphetamine seized: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Section made two arrests after a probation check Wednesday.

On May 8, Ricky Blay, 53, and David Murphy, 48, were arrested for several felony charges after deputies conducted a probation search.

Deputies discovered approximately a quarter pound of methamphetamine, indicators of drug sales, a pistol with an extended magazine and ammunition at 5200 Cedarbrook Lane.

