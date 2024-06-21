Two men arrested in connection with 11 burglaries at Hesperia businesses

Two men were arrested this week after San Bernardino County sheriff's detectives said the pair was responsible for at least 11 burglaries at Hesperia businesses.

The bust was part of the sheriff's department's "Operation Smash & Grab" campaign, which focuses on organized retail theft and burglary. The program was launched in late-2023, according to the department.

Here's what deputies say led to the arrests.

Deputies looking into recent business break-ins had linked 11 crimes to the same person or persons, the agency said in a written statement.

Investigators served several search warrants in Hesperia on June 14, officials said. They recovered evidence related to the burglaries and were able to identify Matthew Joseph Forsberg, 42, of Hesperia and Kristofer Jon Simpson, 40, of Hesperia as the suspects.

Arrest warrants were issued for both men.

Deputies arrested Forsberg about 12:40 p.m. at a business at Main Street and Jellico Avenue in Hesperia, according to sheriff's officials. Simpson was taken into custody about 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 14200 block of Gateside Court in Victorville.

Bail for Forsberg was set at $35,000, while Simpson was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, records show. Both men were scheduled to make initial appearances Monday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Two men arrested in connection with 11 Hesperia burglaries