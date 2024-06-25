Two men arrested in Casco Twp. in connection to Eastpointe drive-by shooting

CASCO TWP. — The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office arrested two men in connection to a reported drive-by shooting in Eastpointe Tuesday morning.

The Eastpointe Police Department told the sheriff's office they were attempting to locate a man in connection to the shooting who was believed to be headed for an apartment complex in Casco Township, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office deployed its Special Response Team to the residence to locate the suspect about 2 a.m., joined by the Port Huron Police Department Special Response Team, Macomb County deputies and a St. Clair Sheriff's Office K9.

A man carrying a rifle reportedly exited the residence, along with another man and a woman. The two men reportedly retreated back into the apartment complex while the woman stayed outside and spoke to law enforcement.

A standoff began as deputies attempted to negotiate with the men to exit and surrender. The two men eventually surrendered after the sheriff's office deployed "less lethal tactics" multiple times. The two men were arrested and have been taken to the Macomb County Jail about 7:45 a.m.

The Eastpointe Police Department did not respond to a request for comment on the arrest or the drive-by shooting. Neither of the two men have been identified because they have not yet been arraigned on charges.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Two arrested in Casco Township Eastpointe shooting