Two men arrested after allegedly stealing scrap metal from former Graphic Packaging plant

The former Graphic Packaging International facility along the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek on Friday, April 26, 2024.

BATTLE CREEK — Two men have been arrested after allegedly stealing scrap metal from the former Graphic Packaging International plant in the city early Monday.

Battle Creek police have been monitoring the facility at 79 E. Fountain St. following reports of break-ins over the past few weeks. Scrap metal, worth several thousand dollars, has been stolen over that same time period, police said.

Officers spotted two men, later identified as a 35-year-old Battle Creek man and a 40-year-old Ceresco man, break into and enter the former Graphic Packaging site around 3 a.m. Monday. Police were able to arrest both men, allegedly found stealing additional scrap metal from the site, and took them into custody at the scene.

The former Graphic Packaging plant is not vacant and has contractors working inside. No one is permitted on the property without permission, police said.

GPI's recycled paperboard mill closed its doors in August 2022. New Mill Capital Holdings and Battle Creek Unlimited are partnering to demolish the 350,000-square-foot facility — a key step in the city's vision to naturalize the north branch of the Kalamazoo River through downtown Battle Creek.

