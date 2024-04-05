Two men arrested for 2016 murder in Bristol Township. What we know now.

Two Philadelphia men are facing murder charges in Bristol Township connected to a 2016 death.

George Javon Clark, 33, is incarcerated without bail in Bucks County Corrections Center following his arraignment Thursday before District Judge Kevin Wagner.

He faces 10 felonies including criminal homicide, first-and second-degree murder, conspiracy and robbery and related misdemeanors in connection to a township death on July 27, 2016, according to court docket information.

A Philadelphia man has been charged in a July 2016 murder in Bristol Township

No additional information about the murder was immediately available. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office spokesman Manuel Gamiz did not immediately have information about the arrests Friday. The Bucks County Court has sealed the affidavits of probable cause that provide more information, according to Wagner's office.

Bristol Township had one reported murder on the day cited in the affidavits, and it has remained unsolved.

Herbert Lyals was murdered on July 26, 2016. The 38-year-old Bristol Township man was found dead from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of Truman Street. At the time, police said they discovered Lyals after receiving a 911 call.

Also arraigned Thursday before Wagner was John Marquis Wilson, 43, who is charged with seven felonies including third-degree murder, conspiracy and robbery and one related misdemeanor charge. He is currently incarcerated in Montgomery County Correctional Center on 10% of $10 million bail.

