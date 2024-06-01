Two men apprehended on drug distribution charges after police pursuit in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office reports two men were apprehended following a police pursuit as a part of an illegal narcotic distribution investigation in the county on Friday, May 30.

According to the sheriff, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on Friday night for a vehicle driven by Cerrone Lemar Lee with a passenger identified as Christian Skye Crockett. The two men allegedly failed to stop for law enforcement, which led to a police pursuit through the town of Wytheville.

Deputies and officers with the Wytheville Police Department were able to stop the vehicle on Railroad Ave, where Crocket allegedly took off on foot. Law enforcement was able to track down Crockett and both men were apprehended at the scene.

Following the investigation, Wythe County deputies recovered and seized:

558 Grams of Methamphetamine

58 Grams of Cocaine

29 Grams of Mushrooms

A large amount of Fentanyl Pills

$4,139 in cash

Crockett and Lee are both facing multiple charges, which include:

Distribution of Cocaine over 10 grams

Three Counts of Drug Conspiracy

Distribution of more than 100 grams of Methamphetamine

Distribution of Schedule I (Mushrooms)

Eluding

The sheriff says more charges are expected to be filed in this case.

More arrests are expected in connection to the larger narcotics distribution investigation happening in Wythe County. WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

