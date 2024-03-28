Two men accused of stealing wallets during ‘distraction thefts’ at Trader Joe’s, other CT stores

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against two Peruvian nationals accused of traveling the country and stealing wallets during a series of “distraction thefts” at Trader Joe’s grocery stores and other stores in Connecticut and other parts of the country.

The indictment came down Tuesday in New Haven federal court against Angel Giancarlo Bellido Cosio, also known as “Jesus Requejo,” 34, and Angel Eugenio Bances Chaponan, 60, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

Federal officials said the indictment charges both men with access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. The former charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and the latter carries a mandatory consecutive term of two years in prison, according to federal officials.

Federal authorities said the FBI and local law enforcement agencies in Connecticut and elsewhere have been investigating a series of what have been described as distraction thefts of wallets from victims at Trader Joe’s grocery stores and other retail stores.

Officials allege that Bellido Cosio and Bances Chaponan rented vehicles using a fraudulent passport and traveled the country, stealing wallets from “unwary victims,” and used the stolen credit and debit cards to buy electronic devices and other items.

Bellido Cosio — a citizen of Peru last residing in Patterson, New Jersey — and Bances Chaponan — a Peruvian citizen last residing in Queens, New York — were each arrested on March 13 and have been detained since.