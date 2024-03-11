Two Lucedale men held without bail since shooting at MS Coast bar are headed to court

Two Lucedale men charged with killing a man in a Jackson County bar Saturday night are headed to court.

Initial hearings are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Monday with Judge Mark Watts in county court.

Charles Ike Mason IV, 21, is charged with first degree murder and Jesse Donavan Holifield, 22, is charged with accessory after the fact following the shooting at the County Line Bar on Mississippi 613.

The two are being held in the Jackson County jail without bond until the hearing.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at County Line Bar, said Sheriff John Ledbetter.

When they arrived at the bar, which is just south of the George County line, they found Richard Allen Davis, 28, shot in the chest. The George County man was treated, but died on the scene.

Mason allegedly shot a rifle several times toward people in the bar, the sheriff said, and Davis was hit.

Following the shooting, Mason allegedly left the scene in a vehicle driven by Holifield. Officials said both suspects surrendered without incident.