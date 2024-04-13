Two Lodi suspects wanted for grand theft at pet store

(FOX40.COM) -The Lodi Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects involved in a grand theft at Carters Pet Mart.

Police did not specify the time the crime happened, however, the pet store is located at 1379 S. Lower Sacramento Road.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Officer Lewis at tlewis2@lodi.gov or the Lodi Police Department at (209) 333-6728 and reference case #24-2427. Informants can also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at (209) 369-2746 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.