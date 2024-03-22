Two left injured after crash in downtown Erie
Two left injured after crash in downtown Erie
The Kings provided no timetable for Kevin Huerter's return.
Car insurance rate increases have been a major driver of inflation. So what can we do to save money on car insurance premiums? Several things, actually.
The three-time ACC player of the year sustained the second torn ACL of her career.
Rails, a decentralized crypto exchange, has raised $6.2 million in attempts to fill the void FTX left behind after crashing in 2022, the startup’s co-founder and CEO Satraj Bambra exclusively told TechCrunch. The crypto community is watching Rails because it’s attempting to straddle the divide in crypto exchanges by building out both centralized and decentralized underlying technology. The capital is earmarked for engineering team hiring and expanding its licensing and regulatory strategy to make the exchange “fully compliant,” Bambra said.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the Fed's path to bringing inflation down, while bumpy, is not in doubt.
Teen drivers need safe, reliable and affordable vehicles, like the Subaru Crosstrek, Honda Accord or Ford Edge. Here are recommendations for sedan, crossover and SUV buyers.
Federal crash data show the 20 worst counties for fatalities with a big truck, by percentage. In one West Texas county, trucks were involved in more than half the traffic deaths.
Kyrie Irving lifted the Mavericks to a huge 107-105 win over the Nuggets on Sunday afternoon.
Head coach Doc Rivers recently told Giannis that it's OK to take a game off to rest his injured body.
Gerrit Cole will miss at least the first month of the season.
We're handing out fresh grades for every playoff team that shopped the trade and buyout markets.
Waymo will begin offering a robotaxi service to the public in Los Angeles this week and in Austin by the end of the year, the company's co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said Wednesday at SXSW. The Alphabet company has been testing and validating its driverless vehicles across about 43 square miles around downtown, Barton Hills, Riverside, East Austin and Hyde Park neighborhoods. The announcement comes about a week after Waymo started letting its autonomous vehicles traverse Austin without a safety operator behind the wheel, a critical step before the company opens the program to the public.
Jay Powell is staying hyper-focused on a numeric inflation goal that originated with an off-the-cuff remark in New Zealand 36 years ago — despite pushback from Democrats.
The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid debuts as a PHEV packing a turbocharged inline-six.
The operator of Steam has a habit of devouring developers and their games.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler offered new warnings about cryptocurrencies as bitcoin surged to an all-time high Friday.
The commutation of Britt Reid's sentence is another example of a tragedy that has favored the offender over the victim from the very beginning.
The Federal Reserve says politics plays no role in crafting policy. Lawmakers keep asking about the role politics plays in the Fed crafting policy.
The Timberwolves will have to get along without their star for awhile.
Clark was already a college basketball legend. Now she'll go down as the all-time scoring champ after passing "Pistol" Pete Maravich.