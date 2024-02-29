Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono has welcomed two Leap Day babies.

Leonardo Francis was born at 4:11 a.m. to Tiannah Harrison and Leonardo Francis of Port Jervis, New York. He is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds, 9.9 ounces.

The hospital also welcomed a baby at 2:05 p.m., "but they were not up in time for photos," said Jessica Blasco, manager for communications and community engagement at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Two Leap Day babies born at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono