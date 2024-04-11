Two Lawrence men sentenced in 2021 shooting death of Wichita man: Prosecutors

More than two years after a Wichita man was fatally shot in Lawrence, two men have been sentenced in his death, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Andrel D. Spates Jr., 22, was sentenced to 17 years and 2 months and Javier Romero, 20, was sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

In January 2024, Spates Jr. pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and Romero pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. A judge also sentenced both to 36 months of post-release supervision and ordered they register as violent offenders for 15 years.

On Sept. 8, 2021, Lawrence police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street. Officers found Willis’ body about two blocks east of the University of Kansas campus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Romero a little over a week after the incident. U.S. Marshals arrested Spates Jr. in Tennessee weeks later.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzane Valdez said in a statement Wednesday that she felt “neither defendant showed any concern for public safety, and they must be held accountable.”

“We should not have to fear an outbreak of gun violence in our neighborhoods,” she said.

The Star’s Bob Cronkleton contributed to this report.