Two lanes closed for crash on I-95 at 8th Street to Golfair Boulevard

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has put out a traffic advisory for a crash on I-95 northbound.

Two inside lanes heading northbound on I-95 are closed at 8th Street to Golfair Boulevard as of 10:11 p.m., Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol did indicate on it’s Live Traffic Crash and Road Condition Report that there are injuries related to the crash.

When more information is released this story will be updated.

