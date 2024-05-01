UPDATE: All lanes back open on Interstate 41 North at Lombardi Avenue, crash cleared

WEDNESDAY, 05/01/2024, 4:16 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on Interstate 41 North at Lombardi Avenue is cleared.

All lanes have reopened to motorists.

Two right lanes closed on I-41 northbound at Lombardi Avenue due to crash

WEDNESDAY, 05/01/2024, 2:42 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash in Brown County on Interstate 41.

According to WisDOT, the crash is in Green Bay on Interstate 41 northbound at Lombardi Avenue. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. and the two right lanes are closed because of the crash.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the crash. Officials with WisDOT estimate the crash should take around one hour to clear.

No additional details were provided.

