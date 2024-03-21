Two lanes of I-71 South in Columbus closed due to crash

Two lanes of I-71 Southbound near downtown Columbus are closed Thursday morning due to a crash, according to OHGO, a live traffic website from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The lanes are closed just south of where I-71 connects with Interstate 670.

Are there any other highway closures near Columbus?

The right lane of I-70 Eastbound is blocked just past Brice Road South near Truro Township due to a crash, according to OHGO.

Also, the I-70 ramp to I-71 East will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night for construction. ODOT recommends motorists take I-670 East to I-71 South then getting on I-70 West to I-71 South as a detour.

