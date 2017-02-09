Two 'L'-shaped observatories with lasers: How to find ripples in space and time

Two large, "L"-shaped instruments separated by 1,865 miles are eavesdropping on the most extreme events in the universe.

The two Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) sites, located in Louisiana and Washington, have been tasked with picking up the faint signs sent out into the universe by black holes colliding in deep space.

These collisions are so extreme that they literally warp the fabric of space and time around them, like a rock being dropped into a stream. However, the ripples — known as gravitational waves — are extremely difficult to detect.

SEE ALSO: This is one of the best gravitational waves explainers we've seen

"Gravitational waves are so difficult to detect because they are extremely faint," Nergis Mavalvala, a LIGO scientist working at MIT, said via email. "Even though a huge amount of energy is released when black holes collide, the effect of the waves here on Earth, a billion years later, is tiny."

In spite of having the odds against them, scientists have already used LIGO to detect the collisions of two different pairs of black holes billions of light-years from Earth. In doing so, they confirmed one of the last bits of a theory first put forth by Albert Einstein more than a century ago.

So, how does LIGO do it?

How LIGO works

When a gravitational wave passes through Earth, it stretches and shrinks the arms of the observatories by just a fraction of a proton, but because of the extreme sensitivity of LIGO's instruments, even that small movement is enough for scientists to know that a gravitational wave was there.

Because the speed of light is constant, it is unaffected by the warping of space-time around it, meaning that no matter if a gravitational wave is passing through or not, light will just keep on moving at its regular speed.

If matter is warped around light — as is the case when a gravitational wave passes through Earth's part of space — then it would change the distance the light needs to travel in order to get to any given point.

View photos

Scientists took this into account in designing LIGO by constructing two identical arms with a laser running through each.

Both arms of each observatory are 4 kilometers, or 2.5 miles, long, and while it may sound wasteful to have two identical observatories in two different parts of the country, it's actually necessary for gravitational wave research.

If only one LIGO instrument picks up a wave signal, it might not truly be from a gravitational wave, but if both see the same thing at the same time, it's more likely that a gravitational wave did pass through.

The researchers running the observatories know exactly when the end of each laser will bounce against the end of the arm and head back toward the center. If the two arms of the laser don't match up exactly, that means they caught sight of a gravitational wave.

This happens because the wave expands and contracts the arms ever so slightly as it passes through Earth, meaning that the laser won't precisely match up back in the middle.

"What LIGO had to do to detect the waves was to measure the motion of mirrors (due to the passing gravitational wave) that was smaller than a single proton," Mavalvala said.

"Imagine that, put mirrors 4 kilometers [2.5 miles] apart and watch them get closer or farther to each other by a distance one-one thousandth of the size of a proton. That was the technical feat of LIGO, necessitated by the paucity [and] the weakness of the waves."