Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-5; response gridlocks traffic

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Wednesday morning, said California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 3:20 a.m. on the southbound I-5 before Palomar Street. The wrong-way driver was believed to be traveling at speeds between 80 and 90 mph in the fast lane, according to authorities.

Drivers first started reporting the wrong-way driver in the area of Camino De La Plaza, CHP said.

The crash was head-on and involved two vehicles, one of which was completely engulfed in flames, authorities explained. Both of the drivers died in the crash.

All of the southbound lanes were blocked for several hours due to the emergency response and cleanup efforts. Motorists were being diverted at L Street while morning commuters experienced gridlocked traffic conditions in the area.

In an update at 8:56 a.m., Caltrans confirmed all affected southbound lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

