Two killed, others injured in large crash near Southland Mall, troopers say

A crash that killed two people shut down parts of U.S. 1 in south Miami-Dade on Saturday morning, authorities said.

A red Nissan sedan was stopped at a traffic signal in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue on southbound U.S. 1, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A Ford SUV then collided into the back of the Nissan at a “high rate of speed.” Troopers were dispatched to the crash around 5:30 a.m.

The driver of the Ford, an unidentified man, and the driver of the Nissan, an unidentified woman, both died in the crash. Shortly after the two cars collided, a second crash occurred involving four other cars, troopers said.

Minor injuries were reported, but it was not clear how many people were hurt.