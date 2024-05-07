Two killed in Oak Hill Country Club crash in Pittsford identified

Monroe County sheriff's deputies identified the two individuals killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford. Nazar Boichuk, 24, of Fairport and Vladyslav Antoshchuk, 18, of Walworth, Wayne County, were both killed in the crash, said Deputy Brendan Hurley of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Antoshchuk was a senior at James Beneway High School in the Wayne Central School District, district officials confirmed Tuesday. According to the Democrat and Chronicle archives, he was on the district's wrestling team.

In a letter to students, staff and families, Wayne Superintendent said, "Vladyslav was a dedicated, kind, caring and respectful student who will be missed greatly."

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. and involved a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Chapin Way. Boichuk, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle and drove into a tree along the side of the road, Hurley said.

Boichuk and Antoshchuk were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

"Our thoughts are with their families and friends during this most difficult time," Hurley said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Vladyslav Antoshchuk and Nazar Boichuk kiiled in Pittsford NY crash