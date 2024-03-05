Two killed in Monday morning wrecks on I-25. Pueblo police say one was a hit-and-run

Two people were killed in separate vehicle wrecks on Interstate 25 on Monday, according to Pueblo police.

At approximately 3:18 a.m. Monday morning, police responded to I-25 southbound near mile marker 96 on a report of a motorcycle and a person in the roadway. Officers located a man and a moped in the roadway. The victim was declared dead on the scene, according to police.

Pueblo police said in a news release they currently have limited information but believe the victim was struck from behind by another vehicle. Sgt. Frank Ortega, a spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department, confirmed that police believe the incident was a hit-and-run. Ortega said Tuesday morning he was working on confirming additional details about the wreck.

A few hours later, at approximately 7:48 a.m., while the traffic and crime scene officers were still investigating the first incident, officers were dispatched to a separate collision involving a pickup truck hitting the back of a semi-truck on I-25 southbound just after the McCulley Avenue exit, just north of the first wreck.

When officers arrived, they found the passenger trapped inside the vehicle. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim, who police say was a juvenile female, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neither victim has been publicly identified. The Pueblo County coroner will release their identities after their next of kin have been notified and will also determine their official causes and manners of death. The two people killed are the first and second traffic fatalities in the city of Pueblo in 2024.

If anyone has any information on Monday's incident, they are encouraged to contact Pueblo PD dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or the Pueblo police traffic hotline at 719-553-2404. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

