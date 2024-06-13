Two killed in high-speed police chase Wednesday night in Albion

ALBION — Two people were killed in a high-speed police chase Wednesday night on the south side of the city, according to the Albion Department of Public Safety.

At approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, an ADPS officer attempted to stop a vehicle driving recklessly on Superior Street near Walnut Street.

The driver immediately fled at a high rate of speed south on Superior Street, police said. Seconds later, the vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree near the south city limits.

Both people inside the vehicle died as a result of the crash, police said. The victims have been identified Dominik Ashton Warner, 21, of Albion, who was driving the vehicle, and passenger Ethan Alexander Newman, 18, of Albion.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. ADPS was assisted on scene by the Albion Township Fire Department, Sheridan Township Fire Department, Albion Community Ambulance and the Michigan State Police.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Two killed in high-speed police chase Wednesday night in Albion