Two killed in helicopter crash near Virginia protests

(Reuters) - Two people died in a helicopter crash on Saturday near Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists and counter-protesters had clashed earlier in the day, officials said.

The Bell 407 helicopter with two people on board crashed 7 miles (11 km) southwest of Charlottesville, Jim Peters, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said in an email. The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.

The two people in the helicopter died, Virginia State Police said in a statement on Facebook, without providing any details on the deceased.

