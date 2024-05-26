Two killed during Saturday storms, Oklahoma authorities confirm. What we know

The softball matchup between Oklahoma State and Arizona was suspended Saturday in Stillwater. The Oklahoman Deputy Sports Editor Jacob Unruh reported that lightning alarms sounded during the fifth inning of the second game.

Two people were killed Saturday when severe storms moved through the Oklahoma, authorities with Mayes County Emergency Management have confirmed.

Names and ages were not released but authorities said two females died.

A line of severe storms formed Saturday afternoon and moved across Oklahoma through the evening, producing large hail in some areas and at least five tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.

One tornado spotted in northwestern Oklahoma near Mutual tore down trees and caused damage to several structures. There were no reports of injuries.

Severe weather disrupted events across the metro area and state.

Organizers of the Paseo Arts Festival closed the event at 5 p.m. The festival resumed Sunday and will continue Monday.

NWS forecasts that Tuesday could bring the next round of strong to severe storms with large hail possible.

