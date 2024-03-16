Two killed in crash involving three vehicles on I-15

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/ KUSI) — A three-vehicle collision left two people dead in Miramar Saturday, California Highway Patrol confirmed in a news release.

CHP San Diego area units received a call around 2:43 a.m. reporting a crash on northbound Interstate 15, near Miramar Way.

Search launched for incarcerated man who walked away from San Diego facility

Based on their preliminary investigation, CHP said a Honda Civic, driven by 25-year-old Esteban Coronado from Escondido, was traveling on I-15 northbound, north of Miramar Way, when it struck the rear of a Toyota 4-Runner driven by a man from San Diego.

The Honda became disabled within the traffic lanes when it was then struck by a Chevrolet Colorado, driven by 22-year-old Joseph Michael Martin from Sun City, CHP explained.

Two passengers in the Honda sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CHP, Coronado and Martin were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol/and or drugs. They were both arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail.

Expect increased patrols in San Diego County for St. Patrick’s Day

The northbound lanes of I-15 were closed for about three and a half hours while CHP investigated and cleared the scene. Traffic was diverted to the I-15 northbound during that time.

The cause of the triple crash remains under investigation by CHP.

The name of the deceased individuals are being withheld pending notification of family by the San Diego County Medical Examiners Office.

Anyone who may have witness this crash is encouraged to contact the CHP’s San Diego Area Office at 858-293-6000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.