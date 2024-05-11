Two kids reported missing from Security-Widefield

(EL PASO COUNTY) — Two brothers have been reported missing from their home in Security-Widefield. Isaac, age 14, and Reuben, age 12, have been missing for 4 days. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) said they believe the children may be in Pueblo, Colorado.

Isaac has brown hair and brown eyes and is 4’11” and approximately 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans. Reuben has brown hair and brown eyes and is 4’10” and approximately 125 lbs. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

If anyone has any information about these children or their whereabouts, please call EPCSO dispatch at 719-390-5555.

