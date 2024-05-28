Two KFC locations are closed in Peoria. Here’s what we know

Clover flowers and above knee-height weeds are abundant outside of the KFC at 2231 W. Glen Ave. in Peoria. Various plants have sprouted up in the small crack where the parking lot meets the sidewalk.

A messaged taped to the restaurant doors reads in part:

“We wanted to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for your loyal support over the years. It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our store. We understand this news may come as a surprise, but we feel it is the right decision for us at this time.”

The same statement was posted at KFC’s 603 N. Western Ave. location. The KFC page for each storefront currently lists the restaurants as “Temporarily Closed.”

At the West Glen Avenue location, the note directs customers to the 8905 N. Allen Road KFC. The North Western Avenue message lists 5601 S. Washington St. in Bartonville as an alternative option. KFC also operates locations in Morton, Pekin and Washington.

The messages at both shuttered locations thanked customers and noted:

“Your support has meant the world to us, and we are truly grateful for all the memories we have shared with you.”

A sign on the front door of the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at 2231 W. Glen Avenue in Peoria announces the location's closure.

