Two key positions have been filled by Braintree Mayor Erin Joyce. Find who got hired

BRAINTREE – Mayor Erin Joyce has made appointments to two key positions in town government.

Joyce has appointed Michael Esmond to be the director of municipal finance. The town council approved the appointment at last week's meeting, and Esmond began work Monday.

A Braintree resident, Esmond takes over from Edward Spellman, the town's first finance director, who retired last month.

Braintree Mayor-elect Erin Joyce is about to be sworn into office Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at town hall.

Joyce said in her inaugural that the town is facing an estimated $10 million budget shortfall for the 12 months starting July 1 and she told the council Esmond knows what he is getting into.

"He absolutely understands the challenges that lie ahead," the mayor said.

Esmond told the council "I view this as an opportunity to make a difference in my town."

He comes to town government after 11 years as chief financial officer of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority. Before that, he spent six years in the state's Office of Administration and Finance, the last three as budget director. He began his career with the public consulting group.

He holds a bachelor's degree in political science and Spanish from the University of Rochester, a master's in international relations from Syracuse University and a master's in accountancy from Southern New Hampshire University. He is a certified management accountant.

In his new role, Esmond will assist in the development and management of the town's budget and oversee the accountant's, assessors, purchasing, treasurer's and collector's offices.

In other business, the council also confirmed Joyce's appointment of KP Law to serve as town solicitior.

The Boston-based firm specializes in public sector law and serves as the principal legal representative of one-third of the state's 351 municipalities, according to its website.

.Joyce noted the firm is already providing some legal services to the town and offers a broad range of services.

"They are a top-notch law firm and I think they'll be a huge benefit to the town," the mayor said.

The appointment is a departure from the system that has been used since the start of the present form of government more than 16 years ago, where the solicitor was a full-time town employee. The change will result in a return of Carolyn Murray to town government. Murray was the first town solicitor before leaving a decade ago to join the firm. She began her career as a paralegal working for the town.

Some of the town councilors expressed misgivings about the switch to an outside law firm, but said that they were willing to go along with it while the town deals with its present financial issues.

District 6 Town Councilor Peter Morin, a former town solicitor, said he believes an in-house lawyer "is the most effective way to provide counsel." but he's willing to go along with the appointment in the short-term.

He said Murray is "an outstanding lawyer."

The council voted unanimously to approve the appointment.

The town has a legal budget of $254,000.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Braintree Mayor Erin Joyce fills two important jobs in town government