Two Kansas men, one from Wichita, die in head-on collision

Two Kansas men, one from Wichita, died in a head-on collision along U.S. Highway 50 in Marion County on Thursday.

Travis Flasschoen, 41, of Wichita and John Ireland, 71, of Cottonwood Falls, both died at the scene of the crash, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show.

The incident was reported at 6:25 a.m. along U.S. 50 between Peabody and Florence.

Flasschoen was heading east on U.S. 50 in a 2017 GMC Acadia while Ireland was westbound in a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe. Flasschoen went left of the center line and collided with Ireland in the westbound lane, according to the KHP.

They were the sole occupants in their vehicles.

The crash closed U.S. 50 both directions while the KHP and Kansas Department of Transportation worked to clear the scene. The highway has reopened to traffic, according to KanDrive.