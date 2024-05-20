Two juveniles arrested in Miami County after gun store burglary

PAOLA, Kan. — Two people were arrested after a burglary at Miami County, Kansas gun store on Saturday evening.

Around 9:50pm on Saturday, deputies were called to the area of 255th Street and Harmony Road for two suspicious vehicles sitting in the roadway without their lights on. The vehicles were occupied.

While on the way to the call, an officer observed two vehicles on Old KC Road traveling without any lights and tried to stop the vehicles. Both vehicles fled and the officer initiated a pursuit.

The vehicles turned onto a gravel road at 271st Street and for the safety of all involved, the pursuit was stopped because of the dust.

A few minutes later, a caller reported a vehicle on 169 Highway at 271st had crashed.

One of the fleeing vehicles had crashed on 271st east of Old KC Road into a creek and the second vehicle crashed on 169 Highway after the vehicle had drove up an embankment and got stuck.

All occupants from both vehicles left the scene and a large perimeter was set up. K9’s were used to do tracks and subsequently found multiple firearms and other evidence on the tracks.

A follow up at a gun store on 255th Street and Harmony Road found it had been broken into and multiple firearms stolen.

Two juveniles have been taken into custody related to this incident and the investigation continues.

