Two juveniles arrested on gun charges in Santa Rosa

(KRON) – Two minors were charged with carrying a loaded firearm on Saturday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

Santa Rosa Special Enforcement Team officers were patrolling Motel 6 South, where officers located several juveniles standing outside of room #109. Police said they could smell the order of “freshly burnt marijuana” in the room. Officers were familiar with the minors from previous contacts, according to police.

Officers contacted the minors and conducted a pat search of each of the subjects for concealed weapons. Police said they located a loaded and concealed Colt 38 special revolver on one of the subjects. The other suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded and concealed Smith and Wesson 38 special revolver.

The minors were charged with carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and carrying a concealed weapon.

