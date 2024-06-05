Two jurors in $40M fraud case are dismissed after one was allegedly offered a $120,000 bribe for a not guilty verdict

A second Minnesota juror has been replaced as the panel weighs the fate of seven people accused of misusing millions of dollars in federal funds meant to feed children during the pandemic, in what prosecutors say is part of the largest fraud scheme of its kind in the nation.

Both jurors have been replaced with alternates.

The juror was removed Tuesday after a family member asked them if they were being sequestered because another juror was allegedly offered a bribe of nearly $120,000 in cash over the weekend. That juror was not home Sunday night, the eve of deliberations, when a woman delivered a gift bag full of cash and left it with a relative, according to an FBI search warrant affidavit.

The visitor knew the juror’s first name and told the juror’s relative that there would “be more of that present tomorrow” if the juror agreed to find the defendants not guilty, the affidavit said. The juror reported the incident to the police.

The FBI said all seven defendants, their attorneys and the prosecutors had access to that juror’s identifying information. The FBI moved to search the defendants’ cellphones.

The alleged bribe happened as the trial was coming to a close. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota has charged 70 people in a massive $250 million fraud scheme involving the nonprofit Feeding Our Future. Eighteen of them have pleaded guilty, officials said.

Feeding Our Future was a sponsor participating in the Federal Child Nutrition Program. Prosecutors said the nonprofit’s employees recruited people and entities to open Federal Child Nutrition Program sites throughout Minnesota as part of the alleged fraud scheme. Feeding Our Future went from receiving and disbursing about $3.4 million in federal funds in 2019 to nearly $200 million in 2021, prosecutors said.

The offices of Feeding Our Future (Shari L. Gross / Star-Tribune via AP)

The trial against the first set of defendants began April 22. They are Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, Mohamed Jama Ismail, Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, Said Shafii Farah, Abdiwahab Maalim Aftin, Mukhtar Mohamed Shariff, and Hayat Mohamed Nur.

Prosecutors say the defendants received more than $40 million from the federal program, which they spent on personal luxuries — including multiple homes and properties and luxury vehicles — from April 2020 to January 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

The program was meant to provide free, nutritious meals to children and low-income families in need. While the defendants claimed to have fed millions of children, prosecutors said they used the money instead on multiple real estate properties and cars, the complaint says.

The seven defendants are facing felony conspiracy, wire fraud, federal programs bribery and money laundering charges. They have all pleaded not guilty.

“This was a brazen scheme of staggering proportions,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said in a September 2022 statement when prosecutors first announced the federal criminal charges. “These defendants exploited a program designed to provide nutritious food to needy children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they prioritized their own greed.”

Regarding the alleged juror bribery incident, Frederick Goetz, an attorney representing Mukhtar Mohamed Shariff, told NBC News that his client “had absolutely no part in it.” None of the other six defendants’ attorneys responded to requests for comment Tuesday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com