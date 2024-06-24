Two New Jerseyans won big playing Mega Millions, Powerball last week, plus six more winners

Two lottery players in New Jersey won $40,000 or more last week playing Powerball and Mega Millions, plus six others won big prizes playing in-state draw and scratch-off games.

The New Jersey Lottery announced Monday its weekly winners. Here's a look at where these tickets were sold from June 17 to June 24:

$1 million, Powerball, June 17: sold at ShopRite on South Livingston Avenue in Livingston (Essex County)

$40,000, Mega Millions, June 21: sold at Lucky 2 Convenience on Highway 70 in Lakewood (Ocean County)

New Jersey winners

$972,775, Jersey Cash 5, June 19: sold at Wawa on Route 73 in West Berlin (Camden County)

$294,065, Jersey Cash 5, June 23: sold at Casa Rocie's on East High Street in Glassboro (Gloucester County)

$250,000, $250,000 Crossword scratch-off, June 23: sold at Quick Chek on Jackson Avenue in Pompton Plains (Morris County)

$50,000, $50,000 Loaded, June 23: sold at Wawa on Route 9 in North Howell (Monmouth County)

$22,328, Quick Draw, June 21: sold at 99 Cent Global on Central Avenue in Jersey City (Hudson County)

$14,757, Pick-6, June 20: sold at Teaneck Liquor on Teaneck Road in Teaneck (Bergen County)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Two NJ lottery players won big playing Mega Millions, Powerball